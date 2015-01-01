Abstract

As COVID-19 spreads around the world, Japan is also requesting restrictions on various activities of urban residents due to the issuance of the government's declaration of a state of emergency. Due to this influence, changes in walking flow, such as a decrease in the number of pedestrians, can be seen even in pedestrian spaces in cities such as business areas and tourist areas. In this study, in December 2020 after the spread of COVID-19, we collected data such as pedestrian walking speed, walking density, number of pedestrians stopping, etc. We compared and analyzed data from the same location and similar period before the spread of COVID-19. As a result, while walking speed tends to decrease in business areas, walking speed tends to increase in tourist areas, and the number of pedestrians stopping in tourist areas tends to decrease. things became clear.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

COVID-19 が世界的に蔓延する中、我が国においても政府の緊急事態宣言の発令等により都市生活者の様々な行動の制限が要請されているところである。この影響により、業務地や観光地等の都市内の歩行空間においても歩行者数の減少等、歩行流動の変化が見られるようになっている。本研究では、COVID-19 拡大後の 2020 年 12 月に首都圏内の業務地及び観光地において、ビデオ観測等により歩行者の歩行速度、歩行密度、立ち止まる歩行者の数等のデータを収集し、COVID-19 拡大前の同地点・類似期間におけるデータとの比較・分析を行った。その結果、業務地においては歩行速度の低下する傾向が見られる一方で、観光地においては歩行速度の上昇がする傾向が見られること、観光地においては立ち止まる歩行者の数の減少傾向が見られること等が明らかになった。

Language: ja