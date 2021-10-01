Abstract

This study analyzes and considers residents' attitudes at multiple points in time regarding the relationship between their sense of security regarding public transportation use and the use of relevant facilities during the spread of infectious diseases, and obtains basic knowledge for the appropriate use of public transportation. aimed at Residents of Aichi Prefecture (n = 1,242, n = 1,685) were asked to examine the impact of their sense of security on the frequency of public transportation use during the COVID-19 outbreak at two points in time (2020.7 and 2021.10) and their sense of security. Analysis of covariance was performed for the impact of vaccination on As a result, the following findings were obtained. (1) Providing a sense of security has an impact on the frequency of use of public transportation, and at the beginning of the corona crisis, the impact of providing a sense of security in bus use was conspicuous. (2) Vaccination could not be said to affect the frequency of public transportation use and the provision of a sense of security.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic



本研究は、感染症蔓延時における公共交通利用に対する安心感と当該施設の利用の関係性について複数時点の住民意識を分析及び考察し、公共交通利用の適正化に向けた基礎的知見を得ることを目的とした。愛知県の居住者(n=1,242, n=1,685)を対象に、2 時点（2020.7、2021.10）のコロナ禍での公共交通利用頻度に対して当該施設に対する安心感の与える影響と当該安心感に与えるワクチン接種の影響について共分散分析を実施した。結果、以下の知見が得られた。（1）安心感の提供は、公共交通の利用頻度に影響を与えており、コロナ禍当初では、バス利用における安心感提供の影響が際立っていた。（2）ワクチン接種は公共交通の利用頻度並びに安心感の提供に影響を与えているとは言えなかった。

Language: ja