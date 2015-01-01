|
Citation
|
Honma H, Kato H, Ishigaki H, Matsuda Y, Nakabayashi Y, Ishida T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 435-442.
|
Vernacular Title
|
東京外環自動車道における PML による渋滞対策の効果検証
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Congestion countermeasures using PML are implemented on highways nationwide. However, there are not many documents that explicitly show changes in the traffic flow rate when congestion occurs. In addition, user awareness has not been clarified. In this study, for the purpose of clarifying the effect of PML and considering the effect expression mechanism, PML was installed in three sections of the Tokyo Gaikan Expressway, and user awareness analysis was conducted by traffic capacity analysis and web questionnaire survey. . It was clarified that PML increases the traffic flow rate at the time of congestion and the traffic flow rate during congestion, and reduces congestion. However, on the downstream side of the continuous bottleneck, the increase in traffic capacity was limited. We considered that users do not understand the purpose of PML according to traffic conditions, and that effects may not appear due to the influence of familiarity.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
交通容量; 渋滞対策; PML