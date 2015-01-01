Abstract

Congestion countermeasures using PML are implemented on highways nationwide. However, there are not many documents that explicitly show changes in the traffic flow rate when congestion occurs. In addition, user awareness has not been clarified. In this study, for the purpose of clarifying the effect of PML and considering the effect expression mechanism, PML was installed in three sections of the Tokyo Gaikan Expressway, and user awareness analysis was conducted by traffic capacity analysis and web questionnaire survey. . It was clarified that PML increases the traffic flow rate at the time of congestion and the traffic flow rate during congestion, and reduces congestion. However, on the downstream side of the continuous bottleneck, the increase in traffic capacity was limited. We considered that users do not understand the purpose of PML according to traffic conditions, and that effects may not appear due to the influence of familiarity.



全国の高速道路では、PML を用いた渋滞対策が実施されている。ただし、渋滞発生時交通流率の変化について、明示的に示している文献は多くない。また、利用者意識も明らかになっていない。本研究では PML の効果を明らかにし、効果発現メカニズムを考察することを目的として、東京外環自動車道の 3 区間において PML を設置し、交通容量分析と WEB アンケート調査による利用者意識分析を行った。PML によって渋滞発生時交通流率と渋滞中交通流率が増加し、渋滞が軽減することを明らかにした。ただし、連続するボトルネックの下流側では交通容量の増加効果が限定的であった。利用者が交通状況に応じた PML の目的を把握していないことや、慣れの影響で効果が発現しない可能性があることを考察した。

