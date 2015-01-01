Abstract

A strong hypothesis is that the vehicle following behavior differs from that of other sections in the section that becomes the bottleneck of the single road section, and in particular, that the response delay to some amount leads to minute velocity disturbance and the propagation of deceleration wave amplification, resulting in traffic congestion. . In this study, we apply two types of tracking behavior models to Hanshin Expressway Zen traffic data (ZTD), and consider the distribution of parameter estimation values ​​of the following behavior model, including the time delay for each section. Since there are some technical problems in estimating parameters for each section, the optimization problem is estimated as an optimization problem with different weights for each 0.5km section. As a result of parameter estimation using a model modified from the basic Gazis model as a nonlinear following behavior model, it is confirmed that the response delay tends to differ for each interval. However, it was also confirmed that the response delay was getting smaller in the sections that are presumed to be bottlenecks.



===



単路部ボトルネックとなる区間では、車両追従挙動が他区間と異なること、特に何らかの量への反応遅れが微小速度擾乱とそれによる減速波増幅伝播に繋がって渋滞発生するとの仮説が有力である。本研究は阪神高速 Zen traffic data (ZTD)に 2 種類の追従挙動モデルをあてはめ、区間毎の時間遅れをはじめとした追従挙動モデルのパラメータ推定値の分布を考察する。区間毎のパラメータ推定にはいくつかの技術的課題があるため、0.5km 区間毎に重みの異なる最適化問題として推定を行なう。非線形追従挙動モデルとして基本的な Gazis モデルを修正したモデルを用いてパラメータ推定を行なった結果、区間毎に反応遅れの異なる傾向が確認される。ただし、ボトルネックと推測される区間で反応遅れが小さくなっている傾向も確認され、今後の慎重な検討も必要である。

Language: ja