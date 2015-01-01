|
Ikefuji D, Prasad H, Matsushita T, Sakurai H, Suzuki T, Matsuda Y, Otani M. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 487-490.
光ファイバセンシング技術を用いた高速道路の低速事象検知
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
We have so far proposed a method to capture the traffic flow from a bird's-eye view with high accuracy by extracting the trajectories of traveling vehicles on expressways using optical fiber sensing technology and analyzing them in time spans of the order of minutes. However, if the processing time width is shortened in order to immediately detect abnormalities on expressways, such as low-speed events, the amount of noise in the received signal increases, resulting in false speed estimates and frequent false alarms. There is Therefore, in this paper, we propose a method to detect low-speed events in the order of tens of seconds by improving speed estimation accuracy by weighting extracted trajectories and by defining a low-speed event model to suppress false alarms. As a result of evaluation using actual data including low-speed events due to traffic jams, etc., we achieved detection accuracy of 90% or more for low-speed events and a false alarm rate of 10% or less with a processing time of 30 seconds.
交通流; 低速検知; 光ファイバセンシング; 全線俯瞰; 即時検知