Abstract

In recent years, several studies have pointed out secular changes in traffic flow on expressways, and investigation of the causes has become an urgent issue. Based on this, the purpose of this study is to clarify the secular change of traffic flow by comparing three time points at multiple points on the Metropolitan Expressway, and to consider the factors behind it. A comparative analysis of the QV diagram and 99% tile value traffic volume was performed from a macroscopic point of view, and a comparative analysis of speed, traffic volume, and headway time before and after the congestion occurred from a microscopic point of view. As a result, as a whole, the QV diagram tended to shrink, and while the 99% tile value traffic volume and the traffic volume before and after the occurrence of congestion tended to decrease, the vehicle cluster occurrence rate before and after the occurrence of congestion tended to increase. The headway time in the vehicle group tended to increase just before the congestion occurred, and right after the congestion occurred, it tended to increase in the left lane and decrease in the right lane.



近年、複数の研究から高速道路における交通流の経年変化が指摘されており、その原因究明が急務的課題となっている。これを踏まえ、本研究では、首都高速道路の複数の地点において、3 時点間の比較を行い、交通流の経年変化を明らかにし、その要因を考察することを目的とする。マクロ的な観点から QV 図および 99%タイル値交通量の比較分析を行い、ミクロ的な視点から渋滞発生前後における速度、交通量、車群内の車頭時間の比較分析を行った。その結果、全体として、QV 図は縮小傾向、99%タイル値交通量や渋滞発生前後の交通量は減少傾向にある一方で、渋滞発生前後の車群発生率は増加傾向にあった。車群内の車頭時間は渋滞発生直前で増加傾向にあり、渋滞発生直後は左側車線で増加傾向、右側車線で減少傾向にあった。

