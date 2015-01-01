Abstract

This research aims to explain why the voice warning system (provision of speed recovery information) introduced in the Kobotoke Tunnel as a countermeasure against traffic congestion brought about improvements in traffic performance such as traffic volume at the time of congestion and traffic volume to be cleared after the occurrence of congestion. Consider whether Specifically, we conduct an empirical analysis based on the latest traffic flow theory proposed in recent years (Jin, 2018; Wada et al., 2020) and compare the data before and after the system introduction. In addition, (i) the improvement in traffic volume during and after the occurrence of congestion can be explained by the common mechanism of ''reduction of safe inter-vehicle time'' in the bottleneck section, and (ii) the improvement in acceleration downstream of the bottleneck during congestion It shows that there is room for further improvement, not necessarily leading to an improvement in traffic volume.



本研究は，小仏トンネルに渋滞対策として導入された音声注意喚起（速度回復情報提供）システムによって，なぜ渋滞発生時交通量，渋滞発生後捌け交通量等の交通性能の改善がもたらされたのかを考察する．具体的には，近年提案された最新の交通流理論（Jin, 2018; Wada et al., 2020）に基づく実証分析をシステム導入前後のデータに対して行い比較する．そして，(i) 渋滞発生時/渋滞発生後捌け交通量の改善はボトルネック区間における「安全車間時間の短縮」という共通のメカニズムにより説明できること，(ii) 渋滞中のボトルネック下流の加速度向上は必ずしも捌け交通量の改善には繋がっておらずさらなる改善の余地があること，を示す．

Language: ja