SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang M, Yanagihara M, Oneyama H. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 523-529.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)

DOI

10.14954/jsteproceeding.42.0_523

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In these recent years, the moving light guide system has been introduced on Japanese expressways as a measure to solve traffic congestion in sag sections. A previous study examined the relationship between the introduction of the moving light guide systems and lane-changing behavior. However, there are no studies on the impact of system-induced changes in lane-changing behavior on overall traffic flow. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to elucidate the impact of changes in lane-changing behavior caused by the introduction of a moving light-guide system on the overall traffic flow from a macroscopic view. This study assumes that the introduction of the system influences lane-changing behavior, uses the measured data to estimate the parameters of the lane-changing model, which is then added to the macroscopic traffic flow simulation. Finally, according to the simulation results, when the system was turned on, the speed difference became smaller, the density difference became larger, and the traffic flow rate of the cruising lane increased.


Language: ja

Keywords

cell transmission mode; lane-changing; moving light guide system; traffic flow

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print