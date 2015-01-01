Abstract

In these recent years, the moving light guide system has been introduced on Japanese expressways as a measure to solve traffic congestion in sag sections. A previous study examined the relationship between the introduction of the moving light guide systems and lane-changing behavior. However, there are no studies on the impact of system-induced changes in lane-changing behavior on overall traffic flow. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to elucidate the impact of changes in lane-changing behavior caused by the introduction of a moving light-guide system on the overall traffic flow from a macroscopic view. This study assumes that the introduction of the system influences lane-changing behavior, uses the measured data to estimate the parameters of the lane-changing model, which is then added to the macroscopic traffic flow simulation. Finally, according to the simulation results, when the system was turned on, the speed difference became smaller, the density difference became larger, and the traffic flow rate of the cruising lane increased.

Language: ja