Abstract

Due to construction lane regulations, where traffic congestion is expected on intercity highways, lane switching was implemented using a mobile protective fence (load zipper system), and traffic congestion countermeasures were taken to secure traffic capacity during times of high traffic demand. . At the same time, in order to distribute traffic in the construction section and recommend detours to general roads parallel to the expressway, real-time information on travel times and traffic conditions was provided. From these results, on holidays when traffic peaks occur in both directions at the same time, capacity on one side can be secured but not on both sides, resulting in congestion. We were able to suppress the occurrence of traffic jams on weekdays when the belt is different for up and down lines. In addition, we conducted a questionnaire survey of vehicles that traveled on the construction section, and confirmed under what conditions they would avoid construction restrictions on the expressway and choose a detour on the general road.



===



都市間高速道路上での渋滞が予測される工事車線規制にて、移動式防護柵（ロードジッパーシステム）による車線切り替えを行い、交通需要が多い時間帯の交通容量を確保する渋滞対策を行った。併せて、工事区間の交通の分散を目的として、高速道路と並行する一般道への迂回を推奨するため、リアルタイムで所要時間と渋滞状況の情報提供を行った。これらより、両方向とも同時刻帯に交通量のピークが発生する休日の場合は、片側の容量は確保できても両側はできないため、渋滞が発生する結果となったが、交通量のピークの時間帯が上下線で異なる平日の渋滞発生を抑制することが出来た。また、工事区間を走行した車両を対象としたアンケート調査を実施し、どのような条件であれば、高速道路上の工事規制を避け、一般道の迂回を選択するかの確認を行った。

Language: ja