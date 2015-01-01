|
Nagano T, Harayama T, Narushima S, Koue Y. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 539-545.
移動式防護柵を用いた都市間高速道路の工事規制における渋滞対策
Due to construction lane regulations, where traffic congestion is expected on intercity highways, lane switching was implemented using a mobile protective fence (load zipper system), and traffic congestion countermeasures were taken to secure traffic capacity during times of high traffic demand. . At the same time, in order to distribute traffic in the construction section and recommend detours to general roads parallel to the expressway, real-time information on travel times and traffic conditions was provided. From these results, on holidays when traffic peaks occur in both directions at the same time, capacity on one side can be secured but not on both sides, resulting in congestion. We were able to suppress the occurrence of traffic jams on weekdays when the belt is different for up and down lines. In addition, we conducted a questionnaire survey of vehicles that traveled on the construction section, and confirmed under what conditions they would avoid construction restrictions on the expressway and choose a detour on the general road.
ロードジッパーシステム; 工事規制; 所要時間提供; 移動式防護柵