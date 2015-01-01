Abstract

In this study, for the purpose of supporting the development of new signal control methods, traffic conditions at signalized intersections are classified into four conditions and defined, and a method for discriminating traffic conditions in real time using probe travel time is devised. Specifically, we devised an algorithm to determine traffic conditions at signalized intersections by judging the presence or absence of congestion in the outflow direction of intersections and the saturation state of each current. As a result of verifying the accuracy of the clogging detection method, the accuracy greatly varied depending on the intersection. In the future, it is necessary to investigate the factors that affect the accuracy and to examine the appropriate method of setting the threshold used for judgment.



===



本研究は，新しい信号制御方式の開発支援を目的として，信号交差点交通状態を 4 つの状態に分類して定義し，プローブ旅行時間を用いてリアルタイムで交通状態を判別する手法を考案する．具体的には，交差点流出方向の先詰まり有無と各現示の飽和状態を判定して，信号交差点交通状態を判別するアルゴリズムを考案する.また，実観測データに基づいてプローブ旅行時間に基づく先詰まり有無判定方法の精度を検証した結果，交差点によってその精度が大きく異なった．精度に影響を与える要因を検討するとともに，判定に用いる閾値の適切な設定方法を検討することが今後の課題である．

Language: ja