Citation
Suzuki K, Yokota Y, Yang J. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 585-592.
Vernacular Title
片側交互通行における動的通行制御のためのシミュレーションによる最適化
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In order to realize an efficient traffic control method for alternating one-way traffic road sections, in order to reproduce the eyes and brain of a traffic control officer who grasps information on all passing vehicles, the surrounding traffic conditions are captured using a camera and image processing. It is required to develop a system that grasps and dynamically controls traffic lights. In this research, we reproduce the concept of traffic control by traffic controllers and propose a method to control signals using the surrounding traffic conditions. For this reason, the total stop time of stopped vehicles and the distance from the green light of passing vehicles to the leading vehicle are compared to set a criterion for determining whether to switch signals. It was optimized using a simulator and machine learning to minimize the average stop time of all passing vehicles. As a result, it was suggested that using the optimized switching decision criteria could shorten the average stopping time compared to conventional traffic signals for construction work.
Language: ja
Keywords
シミュレータ; 交通制御; 工事用信号機