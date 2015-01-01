Abstract

In order to realize an efficient traffic control method for alternating one-way traffic road sections, in order to reproduce the eyes and brain of a traffic control officer who grasps information on all passing vehicles, the surrounding traffic conditions are captured using a camera and image processing. It is required to develop a system that grasps and dynamically controls traffic lights. In this research, we reproduce the concept of traffic control by traffic controllers and propose a method to control signals using the surrounding traffic conditions. For this reason, the total stop time of stopped vehicles and the distance from the green light of passing vehicles to the leading vehicle are compared to set a criterion for determining whether to switch signals. It was optimized using a simulator and machine learning to minimize the average stop time of all passing vehicles. As a result, it was suggested that using the optimized switching decision criteria could shorten the average stopping time compared to conventional traffic signals for construction work.



片側交互通行道路区間において、効率の良い通行制御方法の実現に向けて、通行する車両すべての情報を把握する交通整理員の目と脳を再現するため、カメラと画像処理により周辺の交通状況を把握して動的に信号機を制御するシステムを開発することが求められている。本研究では交通整理員による交通制御の考え方を再現し、周辺の交通状況を利用し信号を制御する手法を提案する。このため、停止車両の合計停車時間と通行車両の青信号から先頭車両までの距離を比較して信号を切り替える判断をする基準を設定する。通過車両全体の平均停車時間を最小化するようにシミュレータと機械学習を用いて最適化した。その結果、最適化された切り替え判断基準を利用することで、従来の工事用信号機と比較した平均停車時間を短縮させることが示唆された。

