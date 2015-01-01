|
Kawata R, Yanagihara M, Oneyama H. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 601-607.
自動運転車混在下の渋滞流における走光型視線誘導システムの効果
Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers
Congestion on highways is mostly congested on uphills and sag parts, and as one of the countermeasures, a phototaxis-type line-of-sight guidance system has been introduced. On the other hand, along with the development and popularization of self-driving cars, it is said that the situation where self-driving cars and manually-operated cars coexist will continue. Although it has been clarified that luminous bodies are effective in increasing the amount of traffic to be diverted during traffic jams, no research has been conducted on the effectiveness of luminous bodies in mixed traffic jams. Therefore, in this study, the purpose of this study was to obtain knowledge about the effect of light-emitting bodies on traffic jams in a mixed state, and verification was performed using a driving simulator. As a result, it was shown that the phototactic line-of-sight guidance system has the potential to alleviate traffic jams under the presence of autonomous vehicles, and that the effects differ depending on individual characteristics.
Language: ja
