Kato T, Maruyama T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 615-621.
ミクロ交通シミュレータを用いた自動運転車両混在を想定した交通流分析
The practical application of self-driving vehicles is expected to improve the safety and smoothness of traffic. However, there is a concern that the smoothness of traffic flow will decrease due to the mixture with conventional vehicles and interference with existing public transportation. Therefore, in this research, we constructed a micro-traffic simulation model that reproduces the current traffic flow on an actual road network, reproduces the mixture of conventional vehicles with the spread of autonomous vehicles, and simulates the mixture ratio and driving behavior. We analyzed the smoothness of traffic flow by changing the set values of the parameters. As a result, it was found that the smoothness of the entire network improves as the mixed rate of autonomous vehicles increases. By vehicle type, it was shown that the smoothness of buses improves most when the mixed ratio is about half, and the smoothness of trams decreases as the mixed ratio increases.
Language: ja
ミクロ交通シミュレータ; 交通流; 旅行時間; 自動運転車両