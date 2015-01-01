Abstract

The practical application of self-driving vehicles is expected to improve the safety and smoothness of traffic. However, there is a concern that the smoothness of traffic flow will decrease due to the mixture with conventional vehicles and interference with existing public transportation. Therefore, in this research, we constructed a micro-traffic simulation model that reproduces the current traffic flow on an actual road network, reproduces the mixture of conventional vehicles with the spread of autonomous vehicles, and simulates the mixture ratio and driving behavior. We analyzed the smoothness of traffic flow by changing the set values ​​of the parameters. As a result, it was found that the smoothness of the entire network improves as the mixed rate of autonomous vehicles increases. By vehicle type, it was shown that the smoothness of buses improves most when the mixed ratio is about half, and the smoothness of trams decreases as the mixed ratio increases.



自動運転車両の実用化によって交通の安全性や円滑性の向上が期待されている。しかし、従来車との混在や既存公共交通との干渉で、交通流の円滑性の低下も懸念される。そこで本研究では実際の道路ネットワークを対象に、現況の交通流を再現したミクロ交通シミュレーションモデルを構築し、自動運転車両の普及に伴なう従来車との混在を再現し、混在率と運転挙動パラメータの設定値を変えることで、交通流の円滑性についての分析を行った。その結果、自動運転車両の混在率が大きくなるにしたがって、ネットワーク全体では円滑性が向上することが分かった。車種別では、バスは混在率が半分程度の時に円滑性が最も向上し、路面電車は混在率が大きくなるにしたがって円滑性が低下することが示された。

