Abstract

In this research, assuming that all vehicles are connected cars of automatic driving that can share speed, position, and route, we proposed a cooperative control method using right-turn lanes and conducted simulation experiments. In the proposed cooperative control method, vehicles that do not have a conflict relationship can enter the intersection at the same time, and a group of these vehicles is called a "generation". In addition, it is possible to update the generation each time a vehicle enters an intersection, and to go straight from the right-turn lane. As a result of a simulation experiment with changing the right/left turn rate of the traffic flow, it was shown that the efficiency is equal to or better than that of signal control under the condition that the generation is updated and it is possible to go straight from the right-turn lane. In addition, a tendency was shown that the more the rate of right and left turns increased, the higher the efficiency.



===



本研究では，全て車両が速度，位置，ルートを共有できる自動運転のコネクティッドカーであることを想定し，右折レーンを活用した協調制御方法の提案とそのシミュレーション実験を行った．提案した協調制御方法では，コンフリクト関係にない車両は同時に交差点に進入することが可能であり，これらの車両で構成される車両群を"世代"と呼ぶ．また，交差点流入タイミングが異なることに対応し，1 台の車両が交差点に進入するたびに世代を更新する，さらに，右折レーンから直進することも可能とした．交通流の右左折率を変化させてシミュレーション実験を行った結果，世代の更新を行い右折レーンから直進可能な条件では，信号制御と同等以上の効率性が示された．また，右左折率が増加するほど，効率性が高まる傾向も示された．

