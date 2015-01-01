|
Citation
|
Iida K, Fujimoto R. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 631-636.
|
Vernacular Title
|
区画線の状態や日射量が車線逸脱警報システムの検知性能に及ぼす影響
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Currently, considering the development and dissemination of vehicles for the realization of autonomous driving, consideration is being given to support from the road. In this study, by analyzing driving test data, the effects of lane marking conditions and global solar radiation on the detection performance of the lane departure warning system were investigated. We tried to quantify the lowering conditions. We conducted a running experiment on a test track with lane markings that simulated the deterioration state, and measured whether the lane markings could be detected, the brightness of the lane markings and the road surface, and the amount of global solar radiation. The analysis results suggest that the difference in brightness between the lane markings and the road surface and the amount of global solar radiation are factors that affect the detection performance, and that the progress of detachment of the lane markings also reduces the detection performance.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
全天日射量; 剥離率; 車線区画線; 車線逸脱警報システム; 輝度差