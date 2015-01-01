Abstract

There is concern that pedestrians will find it difficult to read the behavioral intentions of vehicles as self-driving vehicles with no drivers become widespread. In this study, we tried to verify the effect of information presentation that conveys the intention of approaching vehicles to pedestrians at unsignalized crosswalks. As information presentation, we compared ''icons'' that encourage pedestrians to cross, ''front brake lamps'' that indicate deceleration, and ''icons that correspond to the line of sight'' that consider two-way communication. Information was displayed on approaching vehicles in virtual reality (VR) using Unity. Using VR, we conducted an experiment with 14 participants, and evaluated the deceleration recognition and crossing judgment of approaching vehicles under different information presentation conditions. By displaying the front brake lights, the deceleration recognition time of approaching vehicles hastened. With the icon corresponding to the line of sight, the crossing judgment was accelerated by using it together with the front brake lamp.



ドライバが不在化する自動運転車が普及すると，歩行者は車の行動意図を読み取りにくくなることが懸念される．本研究では，無信号横断歩道において歩行者に接近車の意図を伝える情報提示の効果を検証することを試みた．情報提示として，歩行者に横断を促す「アイコン」，減速を表す「フロントブレーキランプ」，双方向のコミュニケーションを考慮した「視線に応じたアイコン」を比較した．Unity を用いて仮想現実(VR)内の接近車に情報を表示させた．VR を用いて，14 名の実験参加者による実験を実施し，情報提示条件別に接近車の減速認知と横断判断を評価した．フロントブレーキランプを表示することで接近車の減速認知時間が早まった．視線に応じたアイコンでは，フロントブレーキランプと併用することに横断判断が早まった．

