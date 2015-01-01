|
Citation
|
Tabata Y, Uchida T. Proc. Conf. Japan Soc. Traffic Eng. 2022; 42: 645-650.
|
Vernacular Title
|
自動運転車の eHMI 検討のための Unity 仮想空間の構築
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Society of Traffic Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
With the spread of autonomous vehicles (AV) approaching, the problem of crossing with pedestrians is expected. In order for AV to be accepted by society and pedestrians, it is necessary not only to improve the technology of AV but also to convey the existence and behavior of AV to pedestrians in an easy-to-understand manner. Therefore, in this research, we focused on the eHMI (external Human Machine Interface) that exchanges information between the machine and the people around it. and HDV", and "eHMI that replaces eye contact and gestures". Then, we constructed a virtual space on Unity for investigating the optimal eHMI for pedestrians, and conducted a virtual space experiment to confirm whether the constructed virtual space could withstand the virtual space experiment. As a first step to investigate the optimal eHMI, we obtained the crossing start time and crossing judgment rate from the experiment, and obtained the impression evaluation of each eHMI from the questionnaire.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
eHMI; 仮想空間; 自動運転車