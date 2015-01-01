Abstract

In this study, with the aim of establishing a method for grasping the usage status of rest facilities mainly in rural areas, where the usage status cannot be grasped quantitatively, we used the travel history data of the ETC2.0 probe data to easily analyze individual We investigated a method to generate car rest behaviors and calculate various indexes related to rest facilities. As a new approach, we calculated the running speed near the rest facility from the average speed of the speed information in the running history data. As a result, it was confirmed that passing and stopping can be separated well in non-traffic hours, as in previous studies. In addition, it was confirmed that it is possible to solve the problem of securing the number of samples of large vehicles and the generation of day-straddling rest behavior, which were problems in previous research. On the other hand, by comparing the data from the ETC free flow antenna, we also confirmed the issues for expanding to other rest facilities, such as improving the accuracy of passing/stopping judgments during traffic jams and securing the analysis target period.



===



本研究では，定量的な利用状況把握ができない主に地方部の休憩施設利用状況の把握手法の確立を目的に、ETC2.0 プローブデータの走行履歴データを用いて、エクセルやアクセスにより簡易に個車の休憩行動を生成し休憩施設に関する各種指標を算出する手法を検討した。新たな取り組みとして、休憩施設近傍での走行速度を、走行履歴データの速度情報の平均速度から算出した。成果として、既往研究と同様非渋滞時においては通過と立寄がうまく分離できることを確認した。また、既往研究で課題であった大型車のサンプル数確保や日跨り休憩行動の生成については解決可能であることを確認した。一方で、ETC フリーフローアンテナのデータとの比較により、渋滞時の通過/立寄判定の精度向上や、分析対象期間の確保など、他休憩施設への展開に向けた課題も確認した。

Language: ja