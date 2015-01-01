Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Protective devices such as seat belts and helmets save lives. Most studies only address one aspect of the injury profile - compliance or mortality - not the entire spectrum of trauma care, and little attention is paid to racial differences in the use or impact of protective devices.



METHODS: Patients with blunt mechanisms where using protective devices would be expected were included and were divided into utilizing (P) vs not utilizing protection (Non-P). Chart review included demographics, injuries sustained, hemodynamics, and blood alcohol level. Outcomes included need for emergent operation, complications and death.



RESULTS: Non-P patients were more likely male, presented at night and intoxicated. Highest risk behavior (intoxicated Non-P) presented at night (25.7% of nighttime presentations), and rarely during daytime (6.7% daytime presentations). Non-P were more likely hypotensive and sustain a traumatic brain injury. No race related differences were noted among young patients. Among older (>/=50 years) patients, White patients were least likely Non-P and least likely presented at night. Non-P required more emergent operative intervention, ICU admission, and longer hospital stay. Overall, Non-P was associated with increased risk of death (OR = 1.6 (95% CI = 1.28 - 2.11).



CONCLUSION: Given unique age and racial differences, we advocate for culturally and age specific public service campaigns.

Language: en