Abstract

This study identified typologies of specific non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) functions among youth admitted for psychiatric hospitalization and investigated clinically relevant correlates. Inpatient youth (n = 68) aged 10-17 years reported on their reasons to engage in NSSI, frequency and severity of NSSI, and symptoms of borderline personality disorder (BPD). A latent class analysis using youth's specific NSSI functions as indicators found two NSSI function typologies, which were differentially associated with clinical correlates. The Multiple Functions class (n = 28) endorsed to "feel something," "punish self," "escape feelings," "relieve anxiety," "stop feeling self-hatred," "stop feeling angry," "show much they are hurting," and "create a hurt that can be soothed." Conversely, the Single/Avoidant Function class (n = 40) endorsed one primary function-i.e., to "escape feelings." Youth in the Multiple Functions class reported significantly more frequent self-injury and greater BPD symptomology. The present study illustrates the importance of examining constellations of specific NSSI functions in inpatient care settings, given their unique associations with NSSI frequency and features of BPD. These findings could inform targeted psychological screening and, in turn, guide the implementation of interventions for elevated NSSI frequency and BPD symptomology among inpatient youth, based on NSSI functions endorsed.

