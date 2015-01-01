Abstract

Attachment-related difficulties frequently present in child and adolescent clinical services. Yet how parents engage with being informed of their child's attachment-related difficulties is little understood. In this qualitative study, ten parents with a birth child with attachment-related difficulties, as informed by a relevant service, and six healthcare professionals, were interviewed. The aim was to explore both perspectives on how parents experienced and engaged with this process, of their understanding of the child's difficulties and the supports they engaged with. Using grounded theory, the parental journey from shame to awareness is described, based around four main themes: failing as a parent, the process of making sense, a call to action, and awareness of attachment and interrelated difficulties. The intensity of shame and defensive processes felt by parents came through strongly in narratives, forming a key barrier to sense-making and action, while specific clinical, personal and support/resource characteristics facilitated progress. The findings highlight how parents can be better supported into a space of attachment-related awareness and understanding, which may in turn facilitate more positive outcomes for the child. The study also raises wide ranging implications relevant to all involved in the investment, planning and delivery of care for this client group.

Language: en