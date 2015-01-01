Abstract

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) still put a high burden on public health worldwide. Medical and surgical treatment strategies are continuously being studied, but the role and indications of primary decompressive craniectomy (DC) remain controversial. In medically refractory intracranial hypertension after severe traumatic brain injury, secondary decompressive craniectomy is a last resort treatment option to control intracranial pressure (ICP). Randomized controlled studies have been extensively performed on secondary decompressive craniectomy and its role in the management of severe traumatic brain injuries. Indications, prognostic factors, and long-term outcomes in primary decompressive craniectomy during the evacuation of an epidural, subdural, or intracerebral hematoma in the acute phase are still a matter of ongoing research and controversy to this day. Prospective trials have been designed, but the results are yet to be published. In isolated epidural hematoma without underlying brain injury, osteoplastic craniotomy is likely to be sufficient. In acute subdural hematoma (ASDH) with relevant brain swelling and preoperative CT signs such as effaced cisterns, overly proportional midline-shift compared to a relatively small acute subdural hematoma, and accompanying brain contusions as well as pupillary abnormalities, intraventricular hemorrhage, and coagulation disorder, primary decompressive craniectomy is more likely to be of benefit for patients with traumatic brain injury. The role of intracranial pressure monitoring after primary decompressive craniectomy is recommended, but prospective trials are pending. More refined guidelines and hopefully class I evidence will be established with the ongoing trials: randomized evaluation of surgery with craniectomy for patients undergoing evacuation of acute subdural hematoma (RESCUE-ASDH), prospective randomized evaluation of decompressive ipsilateral craniectomy for traumatic acute epidural hematoma (PREDICT-AEDH), and pragmatic explanatory continuum indicator summary (PRECIS).

Language: en