Abstract

Pediatric burns have long-term physical, psychological, economic, and social consequences for the patient and family. This study was designed to investigate the epidemiology, causes, and mechanism of pediatric burns in Iran, considering the impact the cultural and environmental differences of countries have on burn incidence. This study is a survey study that was performed from 2016 to 2017 on patients referred to Shahid Motahari hospital. Patients in the study included hospitalized children aged 0-18 years who themselves or their parents were able to answer questions. Questions were answered in the categories of the demographic characteristics of the child and parents, epidemiological characteristics of the burn, information on socio-economic and education status, and the underlying causes of the accident. Most burns occurred in the age group less than two years of age and in boys. The most common cause of burns was hot liquids. Collision with containers containing hot liquids inside the kitchen, collision with containers containing hot liquids outside the kitchen space, and overturning containers containing hot liquids were the most common mechanisms of burns. Flame burns were the most common cause of burns in school-age children. Half of the parents had an elementary level or lower education. Economic, social, and cultural conditions of families, parents' education, and access to preventive education are related to the extent and mechanism of burns. Paying attention to epidemiology and recognizing the main causes of child burns plays an important role in designing and planning preventive measures.

Language: en