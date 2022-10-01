|
Citation
Tay Z, Chen B, Kui KY, Padmapriya N, Chong MFF, Müller AM, Lee EL, Troy E, Müller-Riemenschneider F. J. Exerc. Sci. Fit. 2023; 21(1): 20-25.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36349304
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: While it has been established that physical activity (PA) is key to promote overall health and well-being, insufficient physical activity among children and adolescents is a global problem, including Singapore. It is important to understand the local PA landscape among children and adolescents to decrease surveillance gaps and identify areas for improvement in promoting PA. The present article provides an overview of the development of the 2022 Active Healthy Kids Singapore Report Card and the results, as well as underscore limitations and gaps in the available evidence related to PA among children and adolescents in Singapore.
Language: en
Keywords
Children; Evaluation; Adolescents; Physical activity; Recommendations; Indicator