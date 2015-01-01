Abstract

Sustained operations (SUSOPS) require military personnel to conduct combat and training operations while experiencing physical and cognitive stress and limited sleep. These operations are often conducted in a state of negative energy balance and are associated with degraded cognitive performance and mood. Whether maintaining energy balance can mitigate these declines is unclear. This randomized crossover study assessed the effects of energy balance on cognitive performance, risk-taking propensity, ambulatory vigilance, and mood during a simulated 72-h SUSOPS.



METHODS: Ten male Soldiers (mean ± SE; 22.4 ± 1.7 y; body weight 87.3 ± 1.1 kg) completed two, 72-h simulated SUSOPS in random order, separated by 7 days of recovery. Each SUSOPS elicited ∼4500 kcal/d total energy expenditure and restricted sleep to 4 h/night. During SUSOPS, participants consumed either an energy-balanced or restricted diet that induced a 43 ± 3% energy deficit. A cognitive test battery was administered each morning and evening to assess: vigilance, working memory, grammatical reasoning, risk-taking propensity, and mood. Real-time ambulatory vigilance was assessed each morning, evening, and night via a wrist-worn monitoring device.



RESULTS: Participants exhibited heightened risk-taking propensity (p = 0.047) with lower self-reported self-control (p = 0.021) and fatigue (p = 0.013) during energy deficit compared to during energy balance. Vigilance accuracy (p < 0.001) and working memory (p = 0.040) performance decreased, and vigilance lapses increased (p < 0.001) during SUSOPS, but did not differ by diet. Percentage of correct responses to ambulatory vigilance stimuli varied during SUSOPS (p = 0.019) independent of diet, with generally poorer performance during the morning and night. Total mood disturbance (p = 0.001), fatigue (p < 0.001), tension (p = 0.003), and confusion (p = 0.036) increased whereas vigor decreased (p < 0.001) during SUSOPS, independent of diet.



CONCLUSION: Prolonged physical activity combined with sleep restriction is associated with impaired vigilance, memory, and mood state. Under such conditions, maintaining energy balance prevents increased risk-taking and improves self-control, but does not improve other aspects of cognitive function or mood. Given the small sample in the present study, replication in a larger cohort is warranted.

