Abstract

Deformations in lithium-ion batteries, which may lead to thermal runaway, can occur during storage and transportation handling, as well as in road use. In this study, both radial and axial compression deformation were produced experimentally to analyze their influence on the performance and safety of lithium-ion batteries. In the radial plate compression experiment, the battery was loaded to different displacements and then charge-discharge cycles were performed. It was found that the greater the deformation of the battery, the smaller the initial capacity and the faster the capacity decay. Under axial loading, the voltage of low state of charge (SOCs) batteries showed a clear step-drop phenomenon. The battery was compressed until the first voltage drop, loading was stopped, and the voltage gradually dropped to 0 V. For high-SOC lithium-ion batteries, there was almost no voltage step-down, and a small deformation could cause thermal runaway in the battery. The results showed that the small deformation in the radial direction only reduced the capacity of the battery, but had little impact on its safety, whereas a small deformation in the axial direction was more likely to cause an internal short circuit (ISC).

