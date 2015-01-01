|
Liu X, Ji S, Jiang J, Chen C. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2022; 12(11): e438.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36354415
Abstract
Although some studies have explored the relationships between childhood maltreatment and life satisfaction, few studies have explored the pathways between those two variables in a sample of student preschool teachers. The current study, thus, attempts to explore the relationships between childhood maltreatment and life satisfaction in Chinese student preschool teachers and to examine the roles of resilience and social support in those relationships. A total of 1218 students majoring in early childhood education were recruited from three Chinese universities to attend this study. Self-reported questionnaires were used to collect data, and structural equation modeling was used to perform data analysis.
resilience; social support; childhood maltreatment; life satisfaction; student preschool teachers