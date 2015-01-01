SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Saarinen M, Isaksson N, Himanen L, Erkinjuntti N, Vahlberg T, Koskinen S, Tenovuo O, Lähdesmäki T. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/02699052.2022.2145365

36355473

OBJECTIVE: To investigate whether neuropsychological test performance or presence of some specific injury symptoms at 1-3 months following pediatric mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) can help to identify the children at risk for developing post-traumatic psychiatric symptoms.

METHODS: Data from 120 children and adolescents aged 7-15 years, treated at Turku University Hospital between 2010 and 2016 due to mTBI, and who had undergone neuropsychological evaluation at 1-3 months following injury, were enrolled from the hospital records. Neuropsychological test performancesand injury symptom reports were retrospectively retrieved from the patient files.

RESULTS: Slow information processing speed (p = 0.044), emotion regulation deficit (p = 0.014), impulsivity (p = 0.013), verbal processing difficulties (p = 0.042) and headache (p = 0.026) were independent predictors for having later contact in psychiatric care.

CONCLUSIONS: Neuropsychological examination containing measure of information processing speed, injury symptom interview, and parental questionnaires on behavioural issues of the child at 1-3 months following mTBI seems to be useful in detecting children with risk for post traumatic psychiatric symptoms. Targeted support and guidance for this group of children and adolescents and their families are recommended to prevent the development of an unfavorable psychosocial outcome.


children; adolescents; pediatric; Traumatic brain injury; mild traumatic brain injury; psychiatric

