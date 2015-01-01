|
Citation
Cook CJ, Howard SJ, Cuartas J, Makaula H, Merkley R, Mshudulu M, Tshetu N, Scerif G, Draper CE. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 134: e105944.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36356426
Abstract
Biological and psychosocial stressors that have been associated with income include family dynamics such as household chaos, family conflict, maternal depression, harsh parenting, lower parental responsiveness, and exposure to violence. Research from high income countries has shown that exposure to violence may have detrimental effects on children's self-regulation, with possible flow-on implications for broad later-life outcomes, but less is known about such links in low- and- middle income countries, where many children live in violent communities and households and where physical punishment remains the norm. This study aimed to investigate exposure to violence, in addition to coercive parenting, and its associations with self-regulation among 243 3- to 5-year-olds (M = 4.7 ± 0.6; 51.9 % female) from low-income settings in Cape Town and who were not attending Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE).
Language: en
Keywords
Parenting; Violence; Preschool; Self-regulation