|
Citation
|
Svingos AM, Hamner T, Huntington KB, Chen HW, Sweeney KL, Ellis-Stockley M, Denckla MB, Kalb LG, Slomine BS, Suskauer SJ. Child Neuropsychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36356051
|
Abstract
|
The Physical and Neurological Examination of Subtle Signs (PANESS) is a brief neuromotor exam designed for use in children. This study examined the inter-rater reliability of PANESS scoring using video review in 23 typically developing youth, aged 10-18 years, who were either never-concussed or evaluated following clinical recovery from concussion. Moderate to excellent inter-rater reliability was identified across PANESS subscores and total score. The strongest inter-rater reliability was observed for the Timed Motor portion of the PANESS (ICCs >.90) suggesting that this section in particular may be a strong candidate for video-based scoring or telehealth administration.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
reliability; psychometrics; motor; neurologic; PANESS