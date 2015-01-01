Abstract

The need for mental health care for pediatric patients outstrips the supply, especially in states, like Kansas, that experience shortages of mental health professionals. Pediatric mental health care access programs, like KSKidsMAP (Kansas Kids Mental health Access Program), increase access to care by building competence and confidence in primary care physicians and clinicians (PCPs) through a statewide integrated system that includes a consultation line. This study is a secondary analysis of KSKidsMAP consultation Line inquiries regarding patients aged 0 to 21 years with mental and behavioral health concerns. The study employs a mixed-method approach with descriptive statistics and thematic analysis of inquiries. Five themes were identified: (1) pharmacotherapy, (2) diagnostic evaluation, (3) community resources, (4) psychotherapy, and (5) other. This study sheds light on PCPs needs and illustrates the importance of Pediatric Mental Health Care Access programs offering interprofessional expertise to consulting PCPs, allowing for expansion of pediatric mental illness care into the primary care setting.

