Abstract

Firearm injuries are the leading cause of death for youths 19 and younger in general and the third leading cause of death for non-Hispanic Black youths. Child Access Prevention (CAP) laws have been explored concerning their impact on firearm mortality reduction among heterogenous groups of youth, but not specifically among non-Hispanic Black youths. We analyzed data related to non-Hispanic Black youth firearm mortality, non-Hispanic Black poverty rates, firearm dealer density, and CAP laws for each state to ascertain the impact of CAP laws from 2015 to 2019. During the study period, a total of 6778 non-Hispanic Black youths died due to firearm trauma with the leading causes of death being homicides (85.8%); mostly seen among males (96%), and in the South (53.2%). When compared by CAP laws, the states with the strongest laws had statistically significantly lower rates of firearm mortality than states with the weakest laws. After adjusting for state poverty and firearm dealer density, the differences were not statistically significant but still, stronger CAP laws were associated with lower rates of firearm mortality among non-Hispanic Black youth. CAP laws alone can have a modest impact on non-Hispanic Black youth firearm mortality. To adequately reduce firearm mortality among non-Hispanic Black youths, the state and local governments should, along with CAP laws, enact policies to reduce poverty, crime, access to firearms by criminals, and neighborhood dysfunction among non-Hispanic Black communities.

