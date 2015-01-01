SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wahl-Alexander Z, Jacobs JM. J. Correct. Health Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, National Commission on Correctional Health Care (USA), Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1089/jchc.21.04.0029

PMID

36355074

Abstract

Research illustrates that participation in physical activity is advantageous to overall health. Incarcerated populations are one subset that would benefit most from consistent engagement in physical activity, yet little is known about programs created to fulfill this need. The purpose of this study was to determine activity levels and social behaviors of incarcerated adolescent males during a structured sport-leadership program. Participants were 23 incarcerated males. The System for Observing Children's Activity and Relationships during Play was employed to evaluate activity and social behaviors. A major finding of this study demonstrated that incarcerated youth engaged in moderate to vigorous physical activity for a large portion of the sport-leadership programming time (50.6%). In this study, prosocial (11.7%) and antisocial (7.1%) interactions mirrored those observed in residential summer camps, on playgrounds, and during recess.


Language: en

Keywords

physical activity; incarcerated youth; juvenile detention centers; systematic observation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print