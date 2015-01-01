Abstract

While many studies have been conducted to delineate the role of gender in rear impact via experiments, clinical investigations, modeling, and epidemiological research, the effect of the added head mass on segmental motions has received less attention. The objective of the study is to determine the role of the head supported mass on the segmental motions and loads on the cervical spinal column from rear impact loading. The study used finite element modeling. The model was subjected to mesh convergence studies. It was validated with human cadaver experimental data by applying the rear impact acceleration pulse to the base of the spine. At all levels of the subaxial spinal column, a comparison was made between male and female spines and with and without the use of an army combat helmet. For this purpose, segmental motions, forces, and bending moments were used as biomechanical parameters.



RESULTS showed that female spines responded with increased motions than males, and the presence of a helmet increased motions and loads in males and female spines at all levels. Numerical data are given. Head supported mass affects spine responses at all levels. The present computational modeling study, from one geometry for the male spine and one geometry for the female spine (limitations are addressed in the paper), provided insights into the mechanisms of the internal load transfer with the presence of head supported mass, prevalent in certain civilian occupations and active-duty Service members in the military.

Language: en