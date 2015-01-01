|
Citation
|
Pothiawala S, Civil I. N. Zeal. Med. J. 2022; 135(1565): 113-119.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, New Zealand Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
36356275
|
Abstract
|
Spearfishing is a popular sport in New Zealand. While there have been a few reported self-inflicted speargun injuries causing fatal intracranial damage, accidental speargun injuries while fishing are less common. Intra-abdominal speargun injuries are even less common. Its occurrence in a 30-year-old male patient reported here highlights the potential risk of life-threatening injuries. A 30-year-old male sustained an accidental speargun injury, with the spear passing through central small bowel loops and its pointed tip penetrating the left iliac wing. The patient underwent laparotomy, and the spear was removed in an antegrade fashion with primary closure of small bowel enterotomies and repair of the mesenteric defects. He had a re-look laparotomy 48 hours later with resection and anastomosis of two primary small bowel repairs and was eventually discharged after 12 days. Information obtained by radiological evaluation using computed tomography (CT) scan and angiography regarding the spear trajectory, injured organs, vasculature and spear tip mechanism is important to decide the best surgical approach. The spear should be removed in an antegrade fashion, because pulling the spear in the retrograde direction can cause further tissue and/or vascular injury.
Language: en