Citation
Mahakul D, Doddamani RS, Meena RK, Sawarkar D, Sharma R, Kedia S, Gupta D, Verma S, Singh PK, Agrawal D, Singh M, Chandra PS, Kale SS. Neurol. India 2022; 70(5): 1976-1981.
DOI
PMID
36352597
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Approximately, 80% of civilian cranial gunshot injuries in India are mainly due to unlicensed mostly country-made guns, called the "Desi-Kattas," manufactured by the traditional gunsmiths. These injuries constitute a unique subgroup, with respect to the make and design along with the unique wound ballistics compared to the factory-made firearms.
Keywords
Humans; Retrospective Studies; Prognosis; *Firearms; *Wounds, Gunshot/diagnostic imaging/surgery; Ballistics; country-made firearms; craniocerebral bullet injuries; homicidal injuries; India/epidemiology; katta; suicidal head injuries