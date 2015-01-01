Abstract

BACKGROUND: Approximately, 80% of civilian cranial gunshot injuries in India are mainly due to unlicensed mostly country-made guns, called the "Desi-Kattas," manufactured by the traditional gunsmiths. These injuries constitute a unique subgroup, with respect to the make and design along with the unique wound ballistics compared to the factory-made firearms.



OBJECTIVE: This study is aimed at defining the prognostic factors in predicting the outcomes related to cranial gunshot injuries due to these desi-kattas.



METHODS: Ten patients with kata-related cranial gunshot injury underwent surgical intervention at our institution, between 2014 and 2018. Their clinical status, imaging features, and outcomes were retrospectively analyzed.



RESULTS: Ten patients with kata-related gunshot injuries to the head were identified. Homicidal injuries were documented in six cases. Five had a GCS of 13-15 at presentation. Exit wounds were noted in 50% of the suicidal cases. Multilobar involvement was seen in 70% of cases, with the bullet crossing the midline in only 40% cases. Decompressive craniectomy was required in five cases. Eight patients had a Glasgow Outcome Score of four or more at 6 months of follow-up. There was one death during the follow-up period, while the other patient remains to be in vegetative state.



CONCLUSION: The Katta-related cranial injuries constitute low-muzzle velocity injuries with the majority of the patients sustaining nonfatal injuries, especially homicidal. The presence of positive CT findings and the crossing of the bullet across the midline on CT brain predicts dismal prognosis. Optimal neurosurgical approach should consist of minimal local debridement and attain water seal dural closure.

Language: en