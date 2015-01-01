|
Pannizzotto S. Rev. Med. Liege 2022; 77(11): 664-666.
Maltraitance des enfants migrants : éléments de prise en charge et évaluation pédiatrique
(Copyright © 2022, Hopital De Baviere)
unavailable
36354228
When child abuse occurs within a family, it is necessary during a medico-psycho-social assessment to analyze which vulnerability factors have led to a systemic imbalance. The migratory process, like any major modification of family homeostasis, can cause parental difficulties without, however, embodying the cause of the abuse. However, it represents a major event in the life of the child and his parents who, in a situation of child abuse, should neither be trivialized nor be reduced to the sole cause of the abuse inflicted.
