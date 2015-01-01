|
Citation
|
Spencer RJ, Hale AC, Campbell EB, Ratcliffe LN. Appl. Neuropsychol. Adult 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36369757
|
Abstract
|
The Response Bias Scale (RBS) is a measure of protocol validity that is composed of items from the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory - 2. The RBS has been successfully cross-validated as a whole, but the composition of the scale has not been reexamined until recently when three types of items were identified. In this study we sought to examine the reliability of the scale as a whole, as well as the items that are (a) empirically supported and conceptually similar (ES/CS), (b) empirically supported but not conceptually similar (ES/NS), and (c) not empirically supported (NES). Participants included 56 veterans undergoing neuropsychological evaluation for suspected traumatic brain injury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
traumatic brain injury; Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory; Performance Validity Test; Response Bias Scale; Symptom Validity Test