Citation
Hawkey AB, Evans J, Holloway ZR, Pippen E, Jarrett O, Kenou B, Slotkin TA, Seidler FJ, Levin ED. Birth Defects Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
36369782
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Human exposures to organophosphate flame retardants result from their use as additives in numerous consumer products. These agents are replacements for brominated flame retardants but have not yet faced similar scrutiny for developmental neurotoxicity. We examined a representative organophosphate flame retardant, triphenyl phosphate (TPP) and its potential effects on behavioral development and dopaminergic function.
Keywords
developmental neurotoxicity; dopamine; flame retardants; neurobehavioral dysfunction; triphenyl phosphate