Citation
Steinsheim G, Saga S, Olsen B, Broen HK, Malmedal W. BMC Geriatr. 2022; 22(1): e852.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36371161
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Elder abuse is a serious issue with a global prevalence of 15.7% in the community setting. Persons with dementia are at higher risk of elder abuse than the older population in general. With a high and increasing prevalence of dementia this issue cannot be neglected. Hence, the aims of this study were 1) to describe the proportion of abusive episodes among home-dwelling persons with dementia and their informal caregivers, and 2) to explore differences between informal caregivers who have reported committing and not committing abusive acts.
Language: en
Keywords
Norway; Elder abuse; Survey; Caregiving; Dementia