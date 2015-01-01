Abstract

Patient aggression and violence comprise a wide range of behaviors and actions that may include verbal aggression and physical aggression. The aim of this study is to report dental students' experience with, impact from, and response to patient aggression in Saudi Arabia. A cross-sectional analytical study was conducted among dental students from various health universities representing each region of Saudi Arabia. Data were collected using a self-administered, structured and validated questionnaire. A total of 375 participants responded to the questionnaire and 121 (32.3%) study participants reported experiencing patient aggression. Out of those, 91 (75.21%) experienced patients displaying anger or raising their voice toward them, 37 (30.58%) reported being insulted by a patient, 22 (18.18%) reported being threatened, 12 (6.2%) had experienced sexual harassment, and 65 (50.41%) had experienced verbal harassment. Furthermore, 91 (75.21%) participants reported being abandoned by patients because they were students. A total of 55 (45.45%) participants stated that aggressive patient behavior had an impact on their clinical performance, and 44 (36.36%) considered themselves stressed out. A total of 24 (19.83%) participants took time off due to incidents and 22 (18.18%) thought about quitting dentistry. Prevalence of patient aggression was significant among dental students in Saudi Arabia. These episodes of patient aggression negatively impacted students' academic performance and wellbeing, necessitating urgent attention. Educational institutions should conduct periodic workshops for students in order to address these issues. Policymakers should develop better policies in order to reduce violence and aggression against health care providers.

Language: en