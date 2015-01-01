|
Ding P, Feng S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(21): e13881.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36360761
Previous research on the role of school travel in children's well-being (WB) has paid little attention to developing countries. Using national survey data across China, this study examines how children's psychological well-being (PWB) and academic performance differ across commute duration and mode among urban, rural, and urban fringe areas. Our findings show that commute times are significantly negatively associated with children's PWB and academic achievements, and this correlation varies across areas. Children living in the urban fringe have the longest average one-way commuting time (18.6 min), but they have a better acceptance of longer commuting duration, whereas commuting time is more influential in the city center and rural areas. Regarding travel mode, walking to school is positively associated with PWB in the center area, while bicycles and public transport positively affect the rural student scores.
children; China; academic achievement; commuting mode; commuting time; psychological well-being; school travel