Abstract

In recent years, the impact of the urban environment on residents' physical activity (PA) has received extensive attention, but whether this impact has differences in the jogging preferences of residents in different footpath environments and different genders requires further research. Therefore, based on jogging trajectory data, this paper uses the grouping multiple linear regression model to study the different influencing factors of different footpath environments on the jogging of residents of different genders. The results show that (1) jogging activities (JA) were mainly concentrated in the community footpath environment, and its peak was reached at night; (2) the rise and fall of elements in built environments, social environments, and natural environments significantly affected the relative jogging distance of residents; (3) Residential land density (RLD) has a positive impact on the JA of community and green land footpaths and has a negative impact on the JA of urban footpaths. However, arterial road density (ARD) and bus distance density (BDD) have opposite significant effects on the JA of communities and green land footpaths; (4) ARD has the significant opposite effect on the JA for residents of different genders on urban footpaths and community footpaths. Facilities diversity (FD), population density (PD), and bus stop density (BSD) also had significant opposite effects on the JA of residents of different genders on green land footpaths. In general, we put forward a method theory to identify the footpath environment and provide references for improving the layout and construction of different gender residents for different footpath environment elements.

