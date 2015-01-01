Abstract

The present study aimed to investigate the perceived intensity of Facebook use and the involvement in cyberbullying among elementary school students with learning disabilities, who attend General Education classrooms. Furthermore, the role of students' self-esteem and sense of loneliness in the manifestation of the above behaviors was examined. A self-report questionnaire, which included a scale on perceived intensity of Facebook use, cyberbullying, self-esteem, and sense of loneliness was completed by 211 sixth grade students (119 boys, 92 girls) from randomly selected schools located in economically diverse districts of Thessaloniki (Greece). Students had been diagnosed with learning disabilities in the past. According to the results, students and mainly girls seemed to make intense Facebook use and experience cyberbullying (as victims/bullies). Additionally, students' self-esteem and sense of loneliness predicted indirectly (negatively and positively, respectively) their involvement in cyberbullying, through the mediating role of their perceived intensity of Facebook use. The findings imply the need to implement school prevention actions aimed at strengthening psycho-emotional state of students with learning disabilities and promoting a prudent use of social media. These initiatives may prevent students with learning disabilities from future engagement in cyberbullying incidents.

