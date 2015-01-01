Abstract

Studies on child maltreatment prevention programs show that the effects of these programs are rather small. Drawing on the need principle of the Risk-Need-Responsivity model, program effects may be enhanced by properly assessing all the needs of individual families involved in child protection so that programs can be adapted to those needs. Recently, a needs assessment tool (ARIJ-Needs) has been developed in the Netherlands to support child protection practitioners in not only the assessment of treatment needs in individual families, but also in selecting the program(s) and/or intervention(s) that best target those needs. This study assessed the clinical value and usability of ARIJ-Needs by interviewing Dutch child protection practitioners (N = 15). A vignette describing a child protection case was used to examine differences between needs assessments based on unstructured clinical judgment (i.e., without using the assessment tool), and structured clinical judgment in which the assessment tool was used. The results showed that significantly more treatment needs were identified when ARIJ-Needs was used relative to clinical judgment in which ARIJ-Needs was not used. Specifically, needs related to parenting, the parent(s), and the family were identified more often when the assessment tool was used. This is an important finding, as these needs comprise the (changeable) risk factors that are most predictive of child maltreatment and should be addressed with priority to prevent child maltreatment. This study shows that ARIJ-Needs supports practitioners in assessing relevant needs in families at risk for child maltreatment. Study implications and recommendations for improvement of the ARIJ-Needs are discussed.

