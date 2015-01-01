Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: There are no epidemiological reports focused on the oral and maxillofacial surgery emergency department in the West China Hospital of Stomatology. The aim of this study was to analyse the epidemiological characteristics of emergency patients admitted for Trauma and Plastic Surgery Department of the West China Hospital of Stomatology from 2016-2019.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: In this retrospective study, 5220 patients with complete medical records were evaluated. The following data were collected: gender, age, etiology, disease type distribution, anatomic injury site and treatment modality.



RESULTS: There were 3046 males and 2174 females (ratio 1.40:1), with an average age of 16.2 years. The largest group was children aged between 3 and 6 years old (28.3%). Maxillofacial injuries were the most common condition (87.3%), which mostly occurred on the forehead (29.7%), followed by the lips (27.8%). A fall was the leading cause of injury (59.9%), especially in patients younger than 6 years old. There were 327 cases of maxillofacial space infections (MSI), and the mandibular third molars were the most common tooth associated with odontogenic infections (36.2%). Univariable analysis identified that multiple-space infection, visit time and systemic conditions were the risk factors for being admitted to the hospital for treatment. There were 116 patients (2.2%) with bleeding as the main complaint, and most of the maxillofacial bleeding patients could be stopped by compression (52.6%).



CONCLUSION: Males and children aged younger than 6 years were the highest risk populations. Trauma accounted for the majority of emergency patients in maxillofacial surgery. Most maxillofacial injuries involved the forehead and were mainly caused by accidental falls. The proportion of MSI was not high, but serious cases may be life-threatening. The causes of bleeding were diverse, and the bleeding was easy to control.

