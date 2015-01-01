Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The previous study has shown the impact of paternal involvement in childcare on unintentional childhood injury; yet the causality is unknown. The purpose of this study is to investigate whether the intervention of an educational video on paternal involvement in childcare can prevent unintentional injury among young children.



METHODS: A randomised controlled trial of parents of children born at two obstetrics wards in Japan (n=451, intervention group: 223, control group: 228) was conducted. Parents in the intervention group watched an educational video that promote paternal involvement in childcare, while parents in the control group watched an educational video on the prevention of shaken baby syndrome. The participants were followed for up to 18 months after the birth of their child. The primary outcome of this study was unintentional injury at 3, 6, 12 and 18 months. The secondary outcome was paternal involvement in childcare based on maternal observation. Unintentional injury-free rates over time were assessed using the Cox proportional hazard model.



RESULTS: Children in the intervention group were less likely to have unintentional injury, such as burn (HR: 0.29 (95% CI: 0.09 to 0.87)) and caught by a door (HR: 0.66 (95% CI: 0.48 to 0.91)) compared with the control group. Fathers in the intervention group showed higher frequency of taking their children for a walk (coefficient: 0.19 (95% CI: 0.05 to 0.32)).



CONCLUSIONS: Educational videos promoting paternal involvement in childcare is effective to prevent unintentional childhood injury.

