Abstract

Adolescent sexual harassment victimization is increasingly recognized as a strong risk factor for dating violence victimization and perpetration. Research on this association has focused on older adolescents and on sexual harassment at a single time point rather than chronic exposure. Furthermore, potential mechanisms, such as psychological distress, are not well understood. The goals of this study were to identify whether sexual harassment victimization and psychological distress were reciprocally related, whether chronic psychological distress and sexual harassment victimization in early adolescence were associated with higher levels of dating violence involvement measured in mid-adolescence, and whether these relationships differed between boys and girls. We used longitudinal data from 4,718 US middle school students to fit regression models for the associations between sexual harassment victimization and psychological distress. We then used data from a subset of 1,279 students followed up in high school to fit marginal structural models for sixth- to eighth-grade psychological distress and sexual harassment victimization as predictors of dating violence involvement measured in ninth grade. We found that (1) sexual harassment victimization was positively, concurrently associated with psychological distress, with a stronger association among girls than boys; (2) psychological distress was positively, prospectively associated with sexual harassment victimization among girls but not boys; (3) chronic sixth- to eighth-grade psychological distress was not significantly associated with dating violence victimization or perpetration measured in ninth grade; and (4) chronic sixth- to eighth-grade sexual harassment victimization was associated with significantly higher levels of dating violence victimization and perpetration measured in ninth grade. The results support a reciprocal relationship between distress and sexual harassment victimization for early adolescent girls, and they call for further attention to gender differences in the content and impact of sexual harassment. Furthermore, the findings indicate that preventing sexual harassment in early adolescence may be critical in reducing dating violence.

