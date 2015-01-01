Abstract

Understanding the impact of urban economic growth on ecologically functional land (EFL) change and the relevant mechanisms is necessary for adaptive ecological management and regional policy. The present study aims to explore the relationship between EFL change, urban economic growth and transportation construction based on reliable land survey data from 2000 and 2015, as well as natural and socio-economic data for over 2600 counties in China. We use the Two-Stage Least Squares (2SLS) technique to empirically analyze the temporal changes in their relationships and alleviate endogenous bias and use the Geographically Weighted Regression (GWR) model to explore the spatial heterogeneity across the country. The results indicate that the secondary and tertiary industries' development had a significantly negative effect on EFL changes, and transportation construction is a major driver of urban economic growth in China, especially in the central region. From 2000 to 2015, the negative impact of urban economic growth on EFL changes decreased, and the contribution of transportation construction to urban economic growth increased. The regions (such as the central region) where transportation construction contributes more to the secondary and tertiary industries had a proportionally greater reduction in EFL. It appears that excessive dependence on transportation to drive the development of secondary and tertiary industries is the underlying reason for EFL reduction. The findings of this study can assist in formulating regional policies and advancing the coordination of urban economic development and ecosystem protection.

Language: en